Reset Photoshop Preferences

To reset the Photoshop preferences back to it’s original default, hold down the following short-cut keys for PC/MAC.

Nothing is more frustrating than trying to follow a tutorial on photoshop that doesn’t work.

To reset Photoshop back to it’s default preference settings hold down the following keys right before launching the application

MAC: COMMAND + OPTION + SHIFT

HOLD DOWN MAC MODIFIER KEYS TO RESET PHOTOSHOP WHILE LAUNCHING SOFTWARE

PC: CONTROL + OPTION + SHIFT

HOLD DOWN PC MODIFIER KEYS TO RESET PHOTOSHOP WHILE LAUNCHING SOFTWARE

A dialogue box should immediately appear before Photoshop continues to Launch.

Keep in mind this will reset ALL your Photoshop preferences. This is no UNDO. However, i’ve found it is sometimes necessary if some crazy preference got changed preventing you from continuing forward.