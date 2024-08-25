ALL Tutorials, Avid Media Composer, Pro Tools

NEW Media Composer and Pro Tools Course Offerings

At GeniusDV, we are excited to announce new affordable training options for all courses that Avid Technology offers.

You can take the interactive courses at your own time 24/7 over a 3 month period and save your progress. Plus, the core Media Composer and Pro Tools Courses come with additional LIVE One-On-One Training, with the opportunity to become certified!

Click on the Screenshot below to watch a short video that was edited all within Avid.

Play YouTube Video

It’s doesn’t matter which course option you pick, you can request access to Avid’s 800+ hours of remote interactive content! No Extra Charge!

Course Pricing

Core MC-PT Courses Include:

  • Phone / Email Support
  • Interactive Remote Web Training
  • Live One-on-One Training also Included!
  • Practice Media / Practice Exams
  • Pro Tools / Media Composer Certification Exams(s)

The great thing about these courses, is that you take take them at your own pace (24/7) with the ability to save your progress. And, remember LIVE One-On-One Training is also provided.

Media Composer Self Study Course Options
Media Composer (MC 101-110 -120)

Pro Tools Self Study Course Options
Pro Tools (PT 101, 110, 201, 210M, 210P)

You will also have access to the following courses: