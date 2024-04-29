Avid Media Composer Replace Edit Function

In Avid Media Composer I have a top ten list of keyboard shortcuts. The replace edit function ranks towards to the top.

Once you learn how to use the replace edit function, it will dramatically speed up your editing workflow.

Replace Edit Tutorial in Avid Media Composer

The basic science behind using the replace edit function is that you only need press ONE button to make an edit into your sequence! You DO NOT need in-out points. It’s Just ONE click.



It’s based on a sync point to fill the area of a segment in your timeline. Done! However, there are some caveats to learn.

Also, there is a feature called ‘Phantom Marks’ that will let you preview the area of a segment that needs to be replaced.

